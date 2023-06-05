Sunshine returns to start the week but temperatures will remain below average. Today will still be off to a partly cloudy start but more sunshine is expected throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow as well. The Pee Dee will return to the low-80s and the coast will stay in the mid-70s. The humidity will remain low throughout the day, so overall a great start to the work week. A passing shower is possible in the Pee Dee shortly after sunset.

Pop-up showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon that will likely be driven by the seabreeze front. The humidity and temperatures will be higher. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s at the coast and upper-80s inland. The beaches will warm into the mid 80 at the beaches on Wednesday while inland areas stay in the upper 80s.

A cold front will move into the area Wednesday night bringing showers overnight and into Thursday morning. Temperatures will cool down to near 80 for Thursday as we dry out in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 for the weekend.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 80-82 inland, 76 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 60-62 inland, 63-64 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny, warm and humid with afternoon storms. Highs 86-88 inland, 80-82 beaches