Sunshine returns as we start a warming trend. On the way to work/school today, you will definitely be needing a jacket. We’ll start the day with some lingering clouds but sunshine will dominate by midday. Highs for today will be warmer than yesterday with cities topping out in the low 70s. This is still well below normal for this time of year.

Most of the week will see temperatures in the 70s. The mid-70s are forecast area-wide on Tuesday, and the mid-upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine will hold strong from Monday to Thursday before being replaced with some rain.

The low-pressure system that moved offshore Sunday will be hanging out in the Atlantic. By Thursday, the system will have moved south and west will and come ashore again bringing rain Thursday-Saturday.

Today, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 70-72 inland, 70 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows 48-50 inland, 52 beaches.

Tuesday, sunny and warmer. Highs 73-75 inland, 70-72 beaches.