MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Conditions will be cool and partly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s throughout the area with the warmest locations along the coast.

There will still be cloudy cover around to start the morning but more sunshine will be readily available tomorrow afternoon. Cool temperatures will persist with upper-50s observed in the viewing area.

Clear skies will continue into the evening and overnight hours and this is going to allow temperatures to fall significantly and quickly. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid-30s in the Pee Dee and mid-30s along the Grand Strand.

Clear skies will be observed on Tuesday as well, but temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler in the mid-50s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and showers and isolated storms will begin entering the area Wednesday evening and will persist for all of Thursday.

Rain totals are currently expected to be between 0.5″and 0.75″ with isolated areas seeing an inch of rain. These totals will likely shift over the next couple of days.