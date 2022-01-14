Sunshine returns to wrap up the week, heavy rain moves in this weekend

Sunshine and average temps to end the week then rain moves in for the weekend. Friday will be sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A cold front will push off shore Friday, cooling us to start the weekend.

The weekend will begin with partly sunny conditions on Saturday with temperatures dropping into the low 50s as cloud cover increases throughout the day.

Saturday night we can expect temperatures along the Grand Strand to drop to around 40 with inland areas dropping to the low to mid 30s.

Sunday will be gloomy and wet as a strong low pressure system moves through the Carolinas. This system will enter our area Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The border belt and areas west of I-95 have a higher likelihood of seeing a wintry mix in the morning. With temperatures near freezing for portions of Marlboro, Scotland and Chesterfield counties, a little ice accumulation is possible for early Sunday morning. This accumulation would be on elevated surfaces such as trees, powerlines and maybe bridges as well. It will be slick and messy for early Sunday morning but as temperature push further from freezing throughout the morning, everything will switch over to all rain by midday

Areas east of I-95, especially closer to the coast, should expected the rain to move in during the early morning hours and continue through the afternoon and into the evening. Some of the areas closer to the coast could see some moderate to heavy downpours. The Grand Strand will only being experiencing rain, with 1″ to 2″ possible.

The passage of the front will cool us down as we begin our week. Monday-Wednesday will see a gradual increase in temperatures; shifting from low 50s on Monday to around 60 by midweek. Skies will begin to clear early with Monday expecting mostly sunny conditions, and sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another cold front will bring showers on Thursday.

Today, sunny and cool. Highs: 56-59 inland, 56 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows: 30-32 inland, 34-36 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and chilly. Highs 48-50 inland, 52 beaches.