Sunshine returns for your Friday and will continue through the weekend. Slightly cooler weather will move in today and continue through the weekend. Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s to low 90s. Sunshine is expected for the weekend and it will not be as hot as it has been recently, but it will still be muggy. The humidity will make it feel 4-5 degrees warmer today and through the weekend.

It will warm up on Monday ahead of the next cold front. Some spots could see mid 90s on Monday. That next front will move into the area Tuesday and linger into Wednesday and possibly Thursday. This will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, and will keep temperatures in the 80s.

Today, mostly sunny and not as hot. Highs 90-92 inland, 85-86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 66-68 inland, 69-70 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and warm. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.