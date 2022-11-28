Myrtle Beach S.C. (WBTW) — The sunshine returns today for the region. The cold front that pushed through the area on Sunday, is well off shore now. Temperatures will not be as warm as Sunday, but still above average across the area. Coastal locations will see high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Inland areas will see high temperatures in the upper 60s, a few locations could touch 70.

Nice weather continues for Tuesday. High pressure will be center over the area. Sunny skies and light winds will allow the temperatures to rise into the low to mid 60s along the coast. Inland areas will see highs in the mid 60s. Tuesday’s big weather story will be the severe weather outbreak expected across Mississippi, Western Tennessee, Northeast Louisiana, and Southeastern Arkansas. This weather system will continue to push eastward as a cold front.

The aforementioned cold front will approach our area by Wednesday, although not as strong. Rain will be possible for the inland areas by Wednesday morning, tracking towards the coast by Wednesday afternoon. The dynamics for severe weather is very low. Can’t rule out a gusty storm, overall a low threat for storms.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week as the cold front pushes off the coast. We will see a return to sunny skies and highs in the 50s..