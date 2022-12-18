MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The sunshine returns for the area on Sunday. High pressure will build into the area over the next few days. This will gives us sunny days on Sunday and most of Monday. As high pressure starts to retreat north, a few clouds could build into the area late Monday ahead of our next weather maker. Highs on Sunday will top out in the low 50s. Sunday night into Monday morning, all areas will drop to freezing and below. Some of our Pee Dee locations could fall into the mid 20s. Monday the sunshine will return, but we don’t warm much, as highs near the coast reach 50, inland areas will struggle to make it into the upper 40s.

Clouds build into the area Monday night. This will bring us a period of unsettled weather through Friday. No particular day is a wash out, but showers are possible Tuesday through Friday morning. This will be ahead of a major arctic front that will grab headlines across the country.

Thursday into Thursday night looks to bring the highest chance of rain, as that arctic front approaches the area. Low pressure will try to develop just off the coast, just ahead of the arctic cold front. This could give us some heavy rain on Thursday. We will warm into the upper 50s – low 60s. Once that front moves through the area, a big time cool down will set up over the area.

Christmas Eve, and Christmas will feel like the Holiday season. Highs on Christmas Eve struggle to make it out of the 30s, with lows in the low to mid 20s.