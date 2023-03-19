MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunshine returns today across the area. It will still be on the cool side, as a cold front moved through yesterday evening. We will see temperatures top out in the mid 50s today area wide.

Freeze Warning has been issued for everyone in the area tonight, except the immediate coast. Temperatures will drop close or below freezing across the area. Tonight is one of those nights you will want to protect those sensitive plants, and bring in the pets.

Monday will be another sunny but cool day across the area. Monday night into Tuesday morning looks to be the coldest night of the week. We currently have freeze watched up for the area, but those will most likely but upgraded to freeze warnings for Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday starts a warming trend across the area. We will see highs on Tuesday reach the 60s. Wednesday, the 70s return. We could see an isolated shower for Wednesday across the area, but nothing widespread. Thursday through Saturday we’ll see highs reach the upper 70s along the coast, and low to mid 80s inland. A return to the warmer weather, with a chance of showers on Saturday.