MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with lots of sunshine. It will be a little cooler than we’ve seen over the last few days. Highs will top out in the low 70s. We hang on to the sunshine through Tuesday, with highs in the 70s.

The sunshine will stick around for Monday and Tuesday. Though Monday we may see times of clouds and sun, we will remain rain free. It will be cooler on Monday with highs in the low 70s area wide. Tuesday looks to be a brighter day with highs in the low 70s.

Midweek looks to be unsettled, as another chance of rain moves into the area. Wednesday could give us a chance of seeing showers and storms across the area. A low pressure will meander of the coast giving us shower chances through the end of the week. Highs remain in the low to mid-70s all week.

For now Saturday looks to be nice and sunny, with highs in the mid 70s. A far stretch from the rain and storms we’ve delt with on previous Saturdays.