Rain has moved away, and we will see plenty of sunshine today. A weak cold front moved through, pushing the moisture offshore. This will lead to sunny, rain-free weather through the middle of the week. It will stay warm and humid today with temperatures back to around normal. The heat index will only add a few degrees to the actual temperatures today, but it will get hotter toward the end of the week.

The heat index will climb back into the triple digits by Thursday. High temperatures by Friday will be in the low to mid-90s, and the heat index could once again top 105 degrees. This heat and humidity will bring back the chance for scattered late-day thunderstorms on Friday that will continue through the weekend.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 90-92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and muggy. Lows 68-70 inland, 72-74 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94 inland, 89-90 beaches.