Nice, warm weather returns today. The storm system that brought all the rain is moving away, and sunshine will return today. After a cool start, it will also warm up with high temperatures in the mid 70s. A warm front will move through the area Saturday morning with a few showers and storms. This will warm us back to around 80 degrees Saturday afternoon. A cold front will move through Saturday night, and cooler weather will arrive Sunday with highs in the 70s.

Even cooler weather to start next week with highs in the mid 60s Monday with a few stray showers possible. Sunshine return Tuesday as we remain in the 60s. Warmer weather returns for the second half of next week.