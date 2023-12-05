MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Finally, after a lot of clouds, the sunshine is back. We will see sunny conditions today across the area. Temperatures will be near normal for this time of the year. Highs will warm into the low to mid-60s across the area. Tonight, clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 30s in the Pee Dee and border belt. Along the coast, lows will fall into the low 40s. So, it’s a chilly start as your Wednesday kicks off.

Speaking of Wednesday, we will see plenty of sunshine across the area. You will notice though, as the day goes on, breezy conditions will set upon the Pee Dee, border belt, and coastal areas. This is because of a dry cold front moving through the area. This will bring in cold, northwest winds into the area. These northwest winds will produce some snow showers in the North Carolina and Tennessee mountains. Locally, we will see very cool temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on both days will be in the 50s. The lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be below freezing in the Pee Dee and close to it along the coast.

We begin to warm up as we head into Friday. Saturday and Sunday, with most of the area in the high 60s, possibly near 70 degrees. A strong front could push its way through the area on Sunday. This could bring some storms to the area. There are still lots of details to work out with this front, so keep checking back for updates.