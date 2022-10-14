Sunshine returns today and continues through the weekend. This weekend is going to be picture-perfect. Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s widespread with lots of sunshine today. The winds are forecasted to shift again Saturday morning and will become southwesterly, therefore a slight warm-up is expected. Saturday will see temperatures near 80 inland and mid-to-upper 70s at the beaches. This trend will continue for Sunday when temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 80s for the Pee Dee and border belt and near 80 at the coast. Sunshine dominates all weekend.

Another, much stronger cold front is forecasted for Monday night. This front will move through mostly dry. This will bring the coolest temperatures we have seen since April 20th. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s from Tuesday through Thursday. Morning lows will drop mas well, into the upper 30s inland for both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Significant rainfall is not coming around anytime soon.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows, 46-48 inland, 52-53 beaches.

Saturday, sunny and warm. Highs 78-80 inland, 76-77 beaches.