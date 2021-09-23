Sunshine returns today as humidity drops

A cold front moving off shore this morning will bring in cooler, drier weather. Today will be mostly sunny, and it will be cooler with lowering humidity. Temperatures will continue to drop tonight with lows in the 50s. High pressure will build in on Friday with lots of sunshine, low humidity and high temperatures in the 70s. This nice weather will continue through the weekend. It will be a little warmer this weekend with highs in the 80s, but it will stay comfortable with low humidity. The sunny, warm weather will continue to start next week. The next chance for rain could arrive Wednesday afternoon.

Today, mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tonight, clear and cooler. Lows 54 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and less humid. Highs in the upper 70s.