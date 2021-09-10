Sunshine returns today as humidity drops

Drier weather is moving in today and will continue through the weekend. Skies will clear throughout the day today with cooler, drier air moving in. High pressure will control our weather today through the weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine and warm weather with low humidity. High temperatures through the weekend will be in the 80s, with night time lows in the 50s and 60s. The sunshine will continue Monday, and it will start to warm up with humidity returning. Some spots will warm to 90 early next week. The chance for thunderstorms will hold off until the middle of next week.
Today, mostly sunny with lower humidity. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.
Tonight, clearing and cooler. Lows 58 inland, 64 beaches.
Tomorrow, sunny and comfortable. Highs 84-86 inland, 82 beaches.