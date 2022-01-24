Sunshine returns today as temperatures warm up

Highs will warm back to average to start the week as sunshine returns. Sunshine continues today with temperatures warming a bit more than over the weekend, into the mid 50s. Clouds increase tonight and continue for Tuesday. Clouds stick around for most of the day due to a low pressure system moving across the Gulf states. Good news is this system will stay to the south of us, but still possible to see a brief, stray shower.

High pressure will build in Wednesday and continue into Thursday keeping us mostly sunny for those two days. Temperature wise, expect it to be cold with temperatures in the upper 40s across the board for both days. Slightly warmer for Friday with temperatures in the lower 50s, but there will be more cloud cover and a chance for an afternoon/evening shower as a cold front moves through late in the evening.

Skies will clear out for the weekend as we cool down once again. Highs will only climb to the mid to upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday and lows Saturday night drop to the low to mid 20s widespread.

Today, sunny and warmer. Highs: 52-56 inland, 52-54 beaches.

Tonight, increasing clouds and not as cold. Lows: 32-36 inland, 38-40 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy and mild. Highs: 56-58 inland, 54-56 beaches.