Sunshine returns today as temperatures warm up

The clouds and rain have moved on, and we will see sunshine for the rest of the week. Sunshine today will warm us into the 60s to near 70. A moisture starved cold front will move through today, and cooler weather will move in tonight. High temperatures on Friday will only warm into the upper 50s and low 60s with lots of sunshine.

The cooler weather will continue through the weekend. A storm system will pass to our south on Saturday with a few clouds but the showers will stay to our south. Sunshine is back on Sunday, but it will still be cool.

Sunny weather will continue next week, plus it is going to warm up.

Today, sunny and warmer. Highs 70 inland, 66 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 36-38 inland, 42 beaches.

Friday, sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.