Sunshine returns today as we continue to warm up

Myrtle Beach Area Weather Forecast

Skies are clearing today, and we will see sunshine for the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine. The sunny weather will lead to a warming trend. We will warm to the upper 50s to low 60s today, then into the mid 60s on Thursday. Some spots will be close to 70 on Friday.

The warm weather will continue into the weekend with highs near 70 on Saturday. Clouds will increase late Saturday ahead of a cold front that will move through early on Sunday. Scattered showers will be possible with this front Saturday night and Sunday. Cooler weather will move in Sunday with highs in the 50s. This cooler weather will continue into next week.

Today, sunny and warmer. Highs: 60-62 inland, 58 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows: 34-36 inland, 38-40 beaches.

Thursday, sunny and warm. Highs: 64-66 inland, 62-64 beaches.

