The sunny, warm weather will continue through mid week. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week. Slightly drier air in place will bring plenty of sunshine and mostly dry conditions through Thursday. As the area of high pressure moves offshore, humidity will deepen by the end of the week, leading to scattered late day thunderstorms. It will also warm up a bit by the end of the week with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and a heat index in the triple digits. This hot, humid weather with scattered afternoon/evening thunderstorms will continue through the weekend.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 70-72 inland, 73-75 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a stray afternoon storm possible. Highs 92-94 inland, 89-90 beaches.