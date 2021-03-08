Sunshine returns today as we kick off a warming trend

After a beautiful sunny weekend we are expecting more sunshine to kick off the workweek.

Clear skies to start your Monday and throughout the afternoon we’ll continue to see lots of sunshine with a slight warm-up. Highs will be back up closer to normal in the Pee Dee with highs in the low to mid-60s. Along the beaches, it will be cooler with highs topping out in the upper 50s to near 60.

Throughout the week ahead we will stay dry with lots of sunshine and clear skies on the way. High will also continue to climb day after day getting back up into the 70s by midweek, upper 70s by the end of the workweek.

A cold front will move through this weekend. It should come through dry but it will drop our temperatures back into the mid to upper 60s for Sunday.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs, 62-64 inland, 58-60 beaches.

Tonight, clear & cold. Lows, 32-34 inland, 36-38 beaches

Tuesday, sunny and warmer. Highs, 68-70 inland, 62-64 beaches.