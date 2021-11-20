Sunshine returns today as we remain cool

Cool weather will continue to start the weekend. High pressure will bring sunshine and cool weather for today. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There will be a few more clouds around on Sunday ahead of a cold front that will move through on Monday.

The front will bring a chance for showers on Monday. Much colder weather will move in Monday night and continue through Wednesday. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday nights, and most places will see temperatures below freezing, even along the coast. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 50s. We will warm back into the 60s on Thursday with sunshine.

Today, sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Tonight, partly cloudy and chilly. Lows 38-42 inland, 44-46 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.