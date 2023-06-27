Overnight storms pushed off shore and sunshine returns today. A weak cold front will slowly push into the area today, heating up things along the coast. The front will push away tomorrow, cooling us off by a few degrees for Wednesday, but it will still be warm and humid behind the cold front. It will stay sunny through the end of the week with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

The next chance for scattered thunderstorms will be back late Friday night. It will stay warm and humid through the weekend with a chance for a late day thunderstorm each day, mainly inland. High temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s.

Today, sunny, warm and humid. Highs 90-93 inland, 89-90 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 68-70 inland, 72 beaches.

Wednesday, sunny, warm and humid. Highs 90-92 inland, 88 beaches.