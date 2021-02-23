Sunshine returns today as we remain mild

Skies will clear this morning, leading to sunshine through the middle of the week. A weak cold front will push further offshore today and take the remaining clouds with it. It will warm back up again today with plenty of sunshine and highs remaining in the 60s.

High pressure will bring sunny warm weather into Thursday. A cold front will move through Thursday with a few clouds and slightly cooler weather moving in late in the day. It will be mostly cloudy and cooler Friday. A storm system will bring some showers Friday into Saturday. We will warm back into the 60s for the weekend and into next week. A chance for scattered showers will continue Sunday and Monday.

Today, sunny, breezy and mild. Highs 66-67 inland, 63-64 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 39-42 inland, 44-46 beaches.

Wednesday, sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.