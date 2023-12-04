Skies will gradually clear today as temperatures remain warm. We will start the day mostly cloudy but sunshine will gradually return throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will remain well above average today, topping out around 70 degrees. Another little disturbance will push through tonight, bringing us a shot of colder air for Tuesday. Yet another cold front will move through Tuesday night, mostly dry, bringing us even cooler air for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s Wednesday, then mid 50s on Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the 30s, both at the coast and in the Pee Dee. Some locations in the Pee Dee and border belt will fall to or just below freezing during the overnight hours.

High pressure will slowly move over the southeast to end the week. This will give us mostly sunny skies to end the week. High pressure will move off shore on Friday, that will allow winds to shift more out of the south. We will see temperatures bump up into the mid to upper 60s. A few isolated clouds will be possible as well. A cold front will move in on Sunday, bringing back the chance for showers.