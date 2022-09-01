Mostly sunny weather will continue through the rest of the week. A weak cold front will continue to push further to the south today, allowing drier air to move into the area. It will not be any cooler the next few days, but the humidity will be slightly lower inland.

Humidity will return on Friday, and there will be a few more clouds around. The weekend will be partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. This typical late summer weather will continue into next week.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 90-92 inland, 87-88 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warm. Lows 66-70 inland, 73-74 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 85-90.