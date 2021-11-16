Sunshine returns today as we start a warming trend

It will be cold this morning, but it will warm up over the next few days. Skies will be clear and with calm winds, temperatures will drop into the 30s to near 40. There will be patchy frost to start the day, except for right along the coast. There’s a Frost Advisory inland until 8am this morning.

High pressure will control our weather for the next few days, bringing plenty of sunshine. Today will be a little warmer than yesterday. On Wednesday and Thursday, high pressure will move offshore, allowing much warmer weather to return to the Carolinas. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will warm into the 70s.

A cold front will move through Thursday night. This front will likely move through without any rain. Temperatures will drop on Friday with highs only in the 60s. This cooler weather will continue through the weekend with plenty of sunshine.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs 68-70 inland, 67-68 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cold, but not as cold. Lows 44-46 inland, 48-50 beaches.

Wednesday, sunny and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s.