Warm weather has returned and will continue through the rest of the week. It will be warm and breezy to start the day with temperatures remaining in the 60s. Because of the wind, we will not see the fog that we saw yesterday morning. High pressure will control our weather this week. This will bring lots of sunshine today and to start Wednesday, and it will be very warm with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

A cold front will push into North Carolina on Thursday, and this will bring a few more clouds and a chance for showers. Since the front will not push through our area, it will stay warm. Another cold front will move through late Friday with scattered thunderstorms. It will still be warm on Friday, then cooler weather will slowly move in over the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 70s on Saturday, then 60s on Sunday.

Today, sunny, warm and breezy. Highs 80-82 inland, 77-78 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cooler. Lows 50-52 inland, 56 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 82 inland, 76 beaches.