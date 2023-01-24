Sunshine will be back today, but rain chances will return for the middle of the week. High pressure will bring sunshine today and temperatures slightly cooler than yesterday, in the mid-50s. Winds will be lighter today as well.

A storm system will approach on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms. A warm front will move through early in the morning bringing mild temperatures for the morning commute. It will be warm and humid in the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s. Storms will push across the Pee Dee from midafternoon through the evening commute. The line of storms will move to the coast from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and then push offshore. There is a chance for a few stronger thunderstorms with damaging winds being the main threat.

Sunshine will return for the end of the week as temperatures gradually cool off. The weather will stay pleasant and seasonable into the weekend, warming to about 60 degrees on Sunday. Another system will bring showers back to the area Sunday night into Monday.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs in the mid-50s.

Tonight, increasing clouds and not as cold. Lows 36-40 inland, 42-44 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and warmer with afternoon showers/storms. Highs in the upper 60s.