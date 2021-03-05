Sunshine returns today but with cooler temperatures

Sunshine will be back today, but it will not be as warm as it was yesterday. A cold front moved through last night with no moisture, but it will bring in the cooler air. This cool down will last through the weekend with high temperatures mainly in the 50s.

A storm system will pass by far to our south on Saturday. This may bring a few clouds to the area, but we will not see any rain. High pressure will control our weather through next week, keeping it sunny for most of the week. We will also see a warming trend with temperatures in the 70s by the middle of the week.

Today, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 60 inland, 56 beaches.

Tonight, increasing clouds and cold. Lows 34-36 inland, 38 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.