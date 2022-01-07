Sunshine returns today but with much cooler temps

Sunshine dominates as we remain chilly into the weekend. The cold front that moved through last night will push further off shore today, allowing for more cold air to come in. A lot of places will not get out of the 40s for highs both today and tomorrow. Everyone will drop below freezing tonight with a possible wind chill in the teens for a few spots to the north.
Temperatures will warm up on Sunday ahead of another strong cold front. The front will bring rain on Sunday night, possibly lingering into early Monday morning. The rain will move out early Monday and skies will gradually clear. Temps will start to drop Monday with more cold air moving in for Tuesday. Once again, all will be below freezing both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Temperatures rebound to slightly above average on Thursday.
Today, mostly sunny, chilly and breezy. Highs: 46-50 inland, 50-52 beaches.
Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows: 23-26 inland, 28-30 beaches.
Saturday, mostly sunny and chilly. Highs: 44-48 inland, 48-50 beaches.