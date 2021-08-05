Sunshine returns today, storms return Friday

Sunshine returns today with rain chances going back up on Friday. The front that brought all the rain Tuesday, pushed offshore yesterday. It will stay offshore through today, keeping most of the rain offshore. Sunshine today will warm us into the low to mid 80s. The front will push back toward the coast on Friday, and the chance for showers and thunderstorms will back up.

The higher rain chance will continue through Saturday. On Sunday, high pressure will strengthen across the Carolinas, finally washing out the front. There will still be the chance for scattered thunderstorms, but more sunshine will warm some spots to near 90. Typical summertime weather returns next week with temperatures back in the 90s, and hit or miss storms.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a thunderstorm close to the coast. Highs: 85-86 inland, 82-83 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 68 inland, 72 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.