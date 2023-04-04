Warmer weather is moving in through the middle of the week. Cloudy skies will gradually clear throughout the day as high pressure builds in. This will bring sunshine, warmer weather and high temperatures in the 70s and 80s through Thursday. A cold front will move through Thursday night with showers and thunderstorms. The front will stall to our south through Saturday bringing a couple of days with cloudy, cooler weather and a good chance for rain. Both Friday and Saturday look cloudy and wet. This front should slowly clear for Easter Sunday, bringing improving weather throughout the day.

Today, gradual sunshine and warm. Highs 82-84 inland, 76-78 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 62-65.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 86-88 inland, 78-80 beaches.