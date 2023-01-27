The sunshine we saw yesterday will be back again today. Temperatures will be slightly below average this afternoon, topping out in the low to mid-50s. Tonight will be clear and cold again with low temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30 inland and mid-30s along the coast. High pressure will control our weather into the weekend. This will bring more sunshine today and Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 on Saturday.

A storm system will increase clouds on Sunday, and there is a chance for rain late in the day. The better chance for rain will occur Sunday night. Once again, this system could bring some heavy rain to the area. Forecast models show another 1 inch to 1.5 inches with most of the heavy rain falling overnight Sunday to early Monday.

This system will move away Monday morning, and warmer weather will follow. High temperatures will be in the 60s Sunday through Wednesday. A cold front will move through Tuesday night and stall just to our south on Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring rain chances for the middle of next week, and cool us back into the 50s on Thursday.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 28-30 inland, 33-34 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 58-60 inland, 58 beaches.