Sunshine returns today and it will be comfortable with less humidity. It will also be mostly dry for the few days. Heat indices drop to the upper 80s to near 90 for the next few days. A cold front will move into the Carolinas to wrap up the week, bringing rain chances back for Friday. Temperatures on Friday could possible only top out in the low to mid 80s due to cloud cover and on-and-off rain all day.

The humidity will slowly return this weekend, pushing the heat index back up. Rain chances will be lower for the weekend as we heat up a little more. The heat index will climb back into the triple digits for the weekend as temperatures heat back up to the 90s on Sunday. Temps will heat to the low to mid 90s Monday, ahead of a cold front for Monday night.

Today, sunny with less humidity. Highs 88-90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 66-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 80s.