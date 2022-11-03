Warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Winds today will be out of the northeast, which will keep temperatures along the coast in the low 70s. With partly sunny skies, temperatures will warm into the mid-70s away from the coast. As high pressure moves offshore, winds will turn to the east and southeast on Friday and into the weekend. This will warm us up with highs in the 70s Friday, then in the low 80s through the weekend. A stray shower is possible Friday afternoon.

A storm system will develop offshore by the middle of next week. This could increase clouds and bring a chance for rain starting on Tuesday.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 54-56 inland, 58 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm with a stray afternoon shower possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.