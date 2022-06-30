We will see more sunshine today, but there will still be a chance for thunderstorms. The front that has been stalled in the area for the past two days and brought the clouds and rain showers will dissipate today. This will give us more sunshine and it will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90. There will still be a chance for a thunderstorm late in the day.

Typical summertime weather will settle in Friday through the weekend. Skies will be partly sunny, and it will be warm and humid. Temperatures will be near normal through the weekend with highs in the 80s to near 90. Scattered thunderstorms will develop each afternoon with a slightly higher chance for storms inland. This typical summertime weather will continue into next week.

Today, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms, mainly inland. Highs 88-90 inland, 85-86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 70-72 inland, 72-74 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.