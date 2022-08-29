Sunshine will return for the rest of the week, but there will still be a chance for thunderstorms. The system that brought clouds and some rain today will move away tonight. It will stay cloudy tonight with scattered showers. Clouds tomorrow morning will break up, and we will see sunshine and it will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be lower tomorrow, but there will still be a chance for a thunderstorm. A cold front will move through tomorrow night with a few showers, then drier air will move in on Wednesday. Temperatures will be close to 90 Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine. Warm and humid weather Friday into the weekend with scattered late day thunderstorms.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warmer with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 90 inland, 88 beaches.