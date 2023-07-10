Rain will move away tonight, and we will see plenty of sunshine tomorrow. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with rain coming to an end. A weak cold front will move through, pushing this moisture offshore. This will lead to sunny, rain-free weather through the middle of the week. It will stay warm and humid tomorrow, and it will get hot toward the end of the week. High temperatures by Friday will be in the low to mid 90s. This heat and humidity will bring back the chance for scattered late day thunderstorms that will continue through the weekend.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain ending. Lows 68 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.