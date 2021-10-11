Sunshine returns tomorrow

The clouds that have been lingering will clear tomorrow, bringing sunshine for the rest of the week. A storm system off of Cape Hatteras will weak and move away tonight, but skies will stay cloudy. High pressure will move in tomorrow, bringing drier air and breaking up the clouds. With more sunshine, we will warm up with high temperatures in the 80s. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine and warmer weather. By the end of the week, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s… close to record highs. It will stay warm into the weekend, with highs back in the 80s Saturday. A cold front will move through late Saturday with scattered thunderstorms. Cooler weather will move in Sunday with highs in the 70s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 80 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.