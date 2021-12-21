Sunshine returns Wednesday

Improving weather is on the way with sunshine returning. The storm system that brought the cold rain today will start to move away tonight. It will be cloudy, breezy and cold tonight with periods of rain continuing. We will clear early tomorrow morning with lingering showers moving away, and clouds clearing. Sunshine will return, and it will not be as cold as it was today with highs in the 50s to near 60. High pressure will build in for the rest of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine. At first it will be cool with highs in the 50s Thursday, but the sunny weather will warm us into the weekend. We will see 60s on Friday, then upper 60s and low 70s for the weekend. A cold front on Monday will drop temperatures into the 60s to start next week.

Tonight, cloudy, breezy and cold with periods of rain. Lows 38 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, clearing and not as cold. Highs 60 inland, 58 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.