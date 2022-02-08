Sunshine returns Wednesday

Skies are clearing tonight, and we will see sunshine for the rest of the week. It will be cold tonight with low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine. The sunny weather will lead to a warming trend. We will warm close to 60 tomorrow, then into the mid 60s on Thursday. Some spots will be close to 70 on Friday. The warm weather will continue into the weekend with highs near 70 on Saturday. Clouds will increase late Saturday ahead of a cold front that will move through on Sunday. Scattered showers will be possible with this front Saturday night and Sunday. Cooler weather will move in Sunday with highs in the 50s. This cooler weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, clearing and cold. Lows 31 inland, 36 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 62 inland, 58 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.