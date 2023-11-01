Sunshine returns today, but it comes with colder air! The coldest and driest air of the season will be moving into the area today and tonight. Winds will be gusty today, out of the north from 10 to 20 mph. The area hasn’t seen a lot of rainfall, so putting the dry and breezy conditions with the low humidity values all together, we could have an elevated fire risk for Wednesday into Thursday. Highs today will barely make it into the mid-50s across the area, even with lots of sunshine.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning will bring the coldest temperatures of the season. A freeze warning has been issued for all of the Pee Dee, Border Belt and inland Horry and Georgetown counties. Low temperatures tonight into Thursday morning will fall into the low 30s. Some areas in the Pee Dee and Border belt will reach the upper 20s, so a killing freeze is possible in many locations. Right along the coast, with enough of a breeze, it should keep the temperatures just above freezing, but it will “feel like” the 20s. Thursday will be another day with highs in the 50s.

On Friday and through the rest of the seven-day forecast, we will begin to warm up. Mostly sunny conditions will continue through the weekend into early next week. The highs on Friday will be in the mid-60s. Highs over the weekend climb back into the 70s and then into the mid to upper 70s next week.