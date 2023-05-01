After a very active Sunday afternoon, a cold front moved offshore, pushing the storms out. At one point, 3,700 people were without power in Horry and Georgetown counties. Several trees were downed along the coast gusts were 35 to 45 mph as the thunderstorms rolled through. The highest wind gust was 59 mph at Springmaid Pier. The highest gust inland was 52 mph in Laurinburg. Rain totals were also notable along the Grand Strand. About an inch was estimated in Myrtle and North Myrtle beaches. Laurinburg saw the highest total at nearly 2 inches. The rest of the area was around half an inch.

The cold front will move farther away, and temperatures will cool down to well below average. Monday through Friday will be sunny and cool for this time of year. Today’s highs will be in the low to mid-70s. Expect the mid-70s on Tuesday and then another little cool down for Wednesday. We’ll remain below average for the remainder of the week with sunny skies. Our next best chance for rain will be on Saturday, but a washout is not expected. Temperatures will warm slightly on Sunday.