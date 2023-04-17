Skies will gradually clear today with cooler temperatures. A cold front moved through last night, and as it moves further offshore cooler air will filter in. Highs today will top out in the low to mid-70s this afternoon. Sunshine will dominate the week as we start to warm back up Tuesday. Highs will climb into the 80s inland by Wednesday with the beaches warming to near 80 for both Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will approach the Carolinas to start the weekend. Saturday will still be warm with temperatures in the upper 70s along the coast and, low to mid-80s inland. The front will push a few storms out ahead of it Saturday afternoon and into the evening. The front will push offshore Saturday night, and sunshine will return for Sunday. Highs Sunday will also be cooler, topping out in the mid-70s.

Today, clearing skies and mild temperatures. Highs 72-74.

Tonight, clear and chilly. Lows 45-46 inland, 48-50 beaches.

Tuesday, sunny and mild. Highs 76-78 inland, 74-75 beaches.