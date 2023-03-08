Much cooler weather will move in today, bringing an end to the record setting warmth. High pressure will build in for today and we will see plenty of sunshine, but it will be much cooler with highs in the 60s. This cooler weather will continue through the rest of the week., A storm system will bring rain on Friday and will reinforce the cooler weather through the weekend. Another system will bring rain showers late Sunday into Monday. Cooler weather will continue into next week.

Today, sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs 60-62 inland, 60 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows 38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s.