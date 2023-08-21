Sunshine returns to start the week as so does the triple-digit heat. Mild and muggy to start the day with some patchy fog. As the morning heats up, the fog will dissipate. Today will be mostly sunny, hotter, and humid. High temperatures will be near 90 at the coast and mid to upper-90s inland. The heat index will not be at a dangerous level, but nonetheless, triple-digit heat will be felt again. The heat index will range from 102 to 106 degrees.

The warming trend will continue and peak on Tuesday. Inland cities will be approaching 98 degrees and the Grand Strand will be in the low-90s. Heat indices will again range from 104 to 106 degrees. A cold front drops down through the area Tuesday afternoon but it will come through dry. This will lead to noticeable differences across the area. The humidity will be lower and temperatures will be seasonable with the mid-80s for the coast and near 90 inland.

Sunshine and beautiful weather throughout the workweek. We’ll remain comfortable through Thursday but will heat back up Friday and into the weekend. Triple digit heat will return Friday and continue through Saturday. Another cold front will move in Saturday night, bringing cooler weather and afternoon storms for Sunday.