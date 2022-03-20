Happy Sunday all and happy first day of spring! Get ready for a great deal of sunshine to remain in place today, with highs mostly ranging in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Those blues skies will hold on to start the work week as well with high pressure in control. Highs temps will continue to warm into the week, as we should all be ranging widely in the 70s by Tuesday.

The next system we’re anticipating will bring a chance for rain and thunderstorms later into Wednesday, lingering for Thursday, with highs in the 70s as well. Please check back for midweek storm updates!

Today: A great deal of sunshine. Highs in the mid-upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight: Colder with clear skies. Lows in the mid 40s to around 40.

Monday: Plentiful sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.