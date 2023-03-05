MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tonight it will be clear and calm with temperatures once again on the cooler side. The coast will see upper-40s and the Pee Dee will range from low to mid-40s.

Heading to work or school tomorrow morning you will need a light jacket, but you will be able to ditch them by lunchtime. Highs tomorrow back in the 70s, mid-70s in the Pee Dee. The warmest day of the forecast is going to be on Tuesday when the Grand Strand will be in the upper-70s. There is potentially another high-temperature record in jeopardy for North Myrtle Beach. The current record is 78 degrees and it will be close to that, but a sea breeze could easily cooler the coast by five degrees.

A dry cold front moves through the area on Wednesday and temperatures will take a big hit. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid-60s and the cooldown continues for Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday it will be sunny and temperatures will be in the low-60s, and temperatures will be near 60 on Friday.