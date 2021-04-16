Sunshine to finish the work week followed by rain this weekend

Friday has arrived my friends! Sunshine wins out the day with some clouds mixing in. Temps will cool off a bit though, ranging in the upper 60s to low 70s. Humidity levels will also take a big tumble.

Right now we’re looking at a system on Saturday that could bring showers up from the south with more in the way of spotty misting during the day. The bulk of showers will be pushing through Saturday night, after midnight, into Sunday morning. Highs will still remain below average, but get a little warmer for Sunday, topping out in the lower 70s with partial sunshine fighting back for the afternoon.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TODAY: Good deal of sun with some clouds mixing in. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with a few stray showers possible. Lows in the lower 50s.

TOMORROW: Good cloud cover with mist at times, and more showers at night. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.