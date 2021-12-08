Sunshine to follow our Damp Wednesday

What a soggy Wednesday! After a cloudy day yesterday, some much needed rain has arrived on the tail edge of a passing cold front.

Rain showers will continue this morning, lasting further into the afternoon for the Grand Strand, ending for western areas on the Pee Dee by the late morning. This will be much needed rainfall with around an inch of rain expected, and slightly more in isolated spots. It will remain cool today with highs in the 50s.

Skies will clear tonight, and we will see sunshine on Thursday, but it will still be on the cooler side, with highs in the upper 50s. A warm front will move through Friday with a slight chance for a few showers, and temperatures back to near 70, with mid to upper 70s on Saturday. The fist half of our weekend looks to be more in the way of partly sunny as well. A cold front will move through Saturday night, bringing back rain chances and cooler weather for the end of the weekend.

Today: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs 50-54 inland, 56-58 beaches.

Tonight: Colder as skies clear up. Lows 32-36 inland, 38-40 beaches.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50s.